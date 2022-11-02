Unpacking Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Humble Games and developer Witch Beam announced the zen puzzle game, Unpacking, has now sold over one million units worldwide.

In celebration of the milestone and one year anniversary the game has been discounted by 30 percent on Steam.

"What's that? It's already our ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY? Yes! Wait, we've also sold OVER ONE MILLION COPIES? Also yes!," reads a tweet from the official Unpacking Twitter account. "Thank you to everyone who’s played and supported the game—we wouldn't be here without you."

Unpacking released for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store on on November 2, 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on May 10, 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Unpacking is a game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

