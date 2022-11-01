Bendy and the Dark Revival Launches November 15 for PC, Later for PlayStation and Xbox - News

Publisher Rooster Teeth Games and developer Joey Drew Studios announced the first-person survival horror game, Bendy and the Dark Revival, will launch for PC via Steam on November 15 for $29.99. It will launch later for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Bendy and the Dark Revival is an upcoming first-person survival horror video game and the much anticipated sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine. Play as Audrey as she explores the depths of a curiously creepy animation studio that’s gone completely mad. Combat ink-tainted enemies, solve puzzles, and evade the ever-lurking Ink Demon while seeking your way back to the real world. You never know who or what is going to be around the next corner in this dilapidated realm of shadows and ink.

Discover the truth. Escape the studio. Above all, fear the Ink Demon… and survive.

Key Features:

This much anticipated sequel turns up the madness with action-oriented gameplay. Wander the vintage cartoon studio using agility, stealth and strategy to combat ink-tainted enemies. As you progress through the story, you’ll earn powerful new abilities to help you in your escape.

action-oriented gameplay. Wander the vintage cartoon studio using agility, stealth and strategy to combat ink-tainted enemies. As you progress through the story, you’ll earn powerful new abilities to help you in your escape. Solve environmental puzzles, ally with beloved cartoon characters, and elude the horror of the Ink Demon.

Discover the terrifying secrets of the creepy “rubber hose” cartoon world of Joey Drew Studios.

