Netflix Acquires Cozy Grove Developer Spry Fox - News

Netflix is acquiring Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox to become its sixth in-house games studio.

Spry Fox is currently developing Cozy Grove 2 and an unannounced "larger, non-violent MMO." Existing games from the developer will remain available on their current platforms.

"It’s our great pleasure to announce that Spry Fox is joining Netflix, where we will become the sixth in-house games studio!" reads a blog post from Spry Fox.

"What does this mean for Spry Fox? It means: We can continue making the games that we were already making and wanted to make, but with more support and resources to make those games better and bring them to more people around the world.

"We can stop stressing about how our games generate profit on our games and instead focus exclusively on making them as enjoyable and fulfilling to our players as possible.

"We can collaborate with other creative people within Netflix to hopefully get better at what we do and how we do it."

Spry Fox added, "We’ve been at this for almost 13 years. It’s been exhilarating, humbling, endlessly interesting and often challenging. We’ve always known that above all else, we wanted our games to bring people happiness. But in other ways, it feels like we only recently figured out what 'we want to be when we grow up.' What has become clear over the course of all of our adventures: We are a studio that builds original, world-class cozy games. Especially games that bring people together. And we are confident that Netflix is going to help us do that."

