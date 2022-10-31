Mario + Rabbids, Gotham Knights, and A Plague Tale Debut French Charts - Sales

There are three new games on the French charts for week 42, according to SELL.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, debuted in second place, while the PlayStation 5 version of Gotham Knights debuted in third place and the PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Requiem debuted in fourth place.

The PS4 version of FIFA 23 remained in first place, while the PS5 version fell from second to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Gotham Knights A Plague Tale: Requiem FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

Gotham Knights FIFA 23 A Plague Tale: Requiem

PS4 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope FIFA 23 Splatoon 3 PC FIFA 23 Farming Simulator 22 Minecraft

