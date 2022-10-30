Gotham Knights Tops the New Zealand Charts, Mario + Rabbids Debuted in 5th Place - Sales

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Gotham Knights has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 23, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, debuted in fifth place. A Plague Tale: Requiem debuted in ninth place.

Persona 5 Royal re-entered the charts in eighth place as it released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S,Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It was also made available on Xbox Game Pass.

NBA 2K23 is up one spot to second place and FIFA 23 is down two spots to third place. Grand Theft Auto V dropped from second to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Gotham Knights - NEW NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Dishonored Persona 5 Royal A Plague Tale: Requiem - NEW EA Sports UFC 4

