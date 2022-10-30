Gotham Knights and Mario + Rabbids Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

Gotham Knights has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 23, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, debuted in second place.

Persona 5 Royal re-entered the charts in fourth place as it released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It was also made available on Xbox Game Pass.

A Plague Tale: Requiem debuted in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Gotham Knights - NEW Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - NEW FIFA 23 Persona 5 Royal NBA 2K23 Dishonored Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 A Plague Tale: Requiem - NEW PGA Tour 2K23

