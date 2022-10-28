Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will also launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam alongside the Nintendo Switch version, which was already announced.

View the multiplatform trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life revisits the tranquil community of Forgotten Valley where the protagonist fulfills their father and his friend Takakura’s dream of running a farm. As the seasons go by, they will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell…

An unforgettable tale of friendship, family, and farming blooms back to life for a new generation. Originally released for the Nintendo GameCube (and later the PlayStation 2), the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life remake introduces a plethora of new events, enhanced festivals, a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops, and even more recipes to cook. Returning fans will find plenty of exciting updates to Forgotten Valley, while newcomers to the series will discover the joys of cozy farm life and the extraordinary characters that make this series shine.

Befriend the Residents of Forgotten Valley

Find new friends among the charming cast of characters in the tranquil town of Forgotten Valley and get to know them through all-new events!

Establish Your Homestead

Live a carefree life on the farm growing crops and raising animals. Raise even cuter animals, new hybrid crops and build upgradeable facilities.

Your Story, Your Way

With the option to play as a male, female, or non-binary protagonist, as well as all eligible marriage candidates available for romance regardless of that choice, you can truly be who you want to be.

Fall in Love, Start a Family, and Build Precious Memories

Watch your child grow into adulthood as the years pass! Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else?

A Wonderful Life for a New Generation

Revisit a beloved story as never before, with reimagined visuals, animations, and additional updates to bring A Wonderful Life to a new generation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles