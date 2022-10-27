Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tops 20 Million Players - News

Ubisoft announced the open-world action RPG, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, has surpassed 20 million players worldwide.

"Over 20 million Vikings have embarked on their epic journey to Valhalla. Standing strong by Eivor's side. From Norway to England. To Mythical Realms of the Gods," reads a tweet from Ubisoft.

"Thank you for taking this journey with us. SKAL!"

The launch day for the game saw twice as many players as Assassin's Creed Odyssey did. The game also earned over $1 billion in revenue in December 2021.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla released in November 2020 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Luna.

