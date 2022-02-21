Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tops $1 Billion in Revenue - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft released Assassin's Creed Valhalla in November 2020 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

CEO Yves Guillemot in a recent earnings call with investors revealed the open-world action RPG has earned over $1 billion in revenue since its launch. This figure was topped in December. This is a first any entry in the series.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla did have the biggest Assassin’s Creed launch in history. It sold through more units in its first week than any other Assassin’s Creed game. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was also the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever, driven by all-time record Ubisoft Store sales.

"We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support," said Assassin’s Creed Valhalla producer Julien Laferriere at the time.

"Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much. Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come."

Thanks, Axios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles