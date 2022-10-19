Sony and Activision Deal Keeps Call of Duty From Releasing on 'Game Pass for a Number of Years' - News

It appears Call of Duty games won't be available on Xbox Game Pass for several years due to the current deal between Activision Blizzard and Sony.

Microsoft in its response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK stated the agreement prevents Call of Duty from releasing on Xbox Game Pass for a "number of years."

"The agreement between Activision Blizzard and Sony includes restrictions on the ability of Activision Blizzard to place Call of Duty titles on Game Pass for a number of years," reads Microsoft's response.

Microsoft in its response also stated it has no plans to take Call of Duty away from gamers and the majority of them are on PlayStation. Keeping the franchise on PlayStation is important for the Xbox business and the economics of the acquisition.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its own statement to the CMA said it believes if the deal were to go through it would cause Call of Duty players to switch from PlayStation to Xbox even if the series were to remain multiplatform.

The next entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on October 28.

