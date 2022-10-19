Bravery & Greed Launches November 15 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Rekka Games announced the cooperative beat ’em up dungeon brawler, Bravery & Greed, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 15.

Taking inspiration from classic adventure titles from times gone by, Bravery & Greed places players in the shoes of one of four classes; the agile Rogue, the valiant Warrior, the eccentric Wizard, and the mighty Amazon. Each class has its own unique skills and abilities, from ranged or melee attacks to the ability to summon elemental allies to assist in combat; there are customization options aplenty. Furthermore, four skill trees—the Paths of Life, Chaos, Order, and Darkness—await treasure hunting dungeon brawlers. Each of the paths has its own gameplay altering capabilities, affecting everything from unlocking new skills for survivability and damage to increasing cunning and gold lust, which means no two runs in Bravery & Greed are ever the same.

Treasure Hunt Solo or with Friends

Jump into the fun with up to four-player online and local co-operative gameplay, with a variety of both player-versus-enemy and player-versus-player game modes.

Unleash the Magic

Parry, dodge, and juggle abilities to unleash destructive spells on mighty foes, bosses, and even unsuspecting allies.

Choose from Classic Archetypes

Choose from four different and unique classes; Rogue, Warrior, Wizard, and Amazon, all boasting their own skills and specialties.

Follow Your Path

Four different skill trees await, each offering up perks that will affect gameplay, but beware, once a path is chosen the player is committed to it until death.

Find Help Along the Way

Hidden throughout the levels, humanoid and animal followers can be acquired to fight alongside players, helping usher them towards the glorious gold and treasure that awaits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

