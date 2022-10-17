FIFA 23 Debuts in the Top 5 Spots on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 421 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Five versions of FIFA 23 have remained in the top five on the Italian charts for Week 40, 2022, which ended October 2, 2022.

The PlayStation 4 version is in first place, the PlayStation 5 is in second, the Xbox Series One version is in third, the Xbox Series X|S version is in fourth, and the Nintendo Switch version is in fifth place.

Saints Row (PS5) remained in sixth place and Splatoon 3 (NS) is up one spot to seventh place. Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) re-entered the top 10 in eighth place and Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) is down two spots to ninth place.

There are four PlayStation 5 titles in the top 10, two Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 4 titles, one Xbox Series X|S title, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 40, 2022:

FIFA 23 (PS4) FIFA 23 (PS5) FIFA 23 (XO) FIFA 23 (XS) FIFA 23 (NS) Saints Row (PS5) Splatoon 3 (NS)* Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) NBA 2K23 (PS4)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles