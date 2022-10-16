G4 is Shutting Down Less Than a Year After Relaunch - News

G4 is shutting down less than a year after its relaunch, according to a report by Deadline who obtained a letter to employees from Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO Dave Scott who says G4 TV is getting shut down.

The closure follows G4 laying off over 20 employees in September, many of them worked on video game reviews and X-Play.

"Team: As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content," reads the letter from Scott.

"Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately. I know this is disappointing news, and I’m disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network.

"Our human resources team is reaching out to you to provide you with support, discuss other opportunities that may be available, and answer any questions you may have."

The Washington Post who spoke with employees who remained anonymous due to signing of nondisclosure agreements stated the were locked out of internal communication services including Slack and Google Drive without explanation.

Some employees stated popular content creators demanded rates of $25,000 to $30,000 per day when incited to appear as a guest on G4.

G4 TV officially relaunched on November 16, 2021 with shows Xplay, Attack of the Show!, and more.

