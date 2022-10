Relayer Advanced Headed to PC on October 27, PS5 and PS4 Versions to Get Free Upgrade - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Dragami Games announced Relayer Advanced will launch for PC via Steam on October 27 and GOG on November 10. It is an upgraded version of the strategy RPG Relayer.

The Current PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Relayer will be upgraded for free to Relayer Advanced on November 18.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A Powered Up Version of Relayer (Released March 2022) with New Features Comes to Steam and GOG

Relayer Advanced, which is an evolved version of Relayer which was released on March 24, 2022, is coming to Steam and GOG! Relayer Advanced is a powered up version that adds all sorts of new features. Elements which defined Relayer‘s unique tactical battle system such as the aggro system which shows how easy specific units will be targeted by the enemy, special skills for jobs and characters, and the powerful Big Bang moves remain, while also being accompanied with an improved UI, new features, and expanded endgame content. This new content makes it so that players who enjoyed the original release will be able to enjoy Relayer Advanced as well. Relayer Advanced will be released on Steam on October 27, 2022 and on GOG on November 10, 2022 at midnight (JST) on both platforms.

Relayer Advanced is Improved with Three New Elements

Improved Battle User Interface

The battle user interface has been refined: Character and weapon icons have been shrunken down, movement and attack range is now displayed as “luminous lines” instead of a grid which improves visibility and allows for a smoother experience. The player can switch from luminous lines back to the old grid display via the options menu.

The player can choose from the new “Advanced UI,” or the “Classic UI” based on the original release from the options menu. The Advanced UI makes it easier to determine attack and movement ranges, improving the player’s experience. The Classic UI uses the same grid display as the original release, allowing players to experience the game as before.

Story Recollection Mode Implemented

A Recollections mode has been implemented that lets the player replay story sequences, including the sequences shown when obtaining the DLC “NEXT Stella Gears.” This allows the player to easily look back at the story, or go back to story sequences they might have accidentally skipped. Additionally, some story sequences in Relayer Advanced have been shortened in order to streamline the experience, but using the recollection mode allows the player to view the full versions of the story sequences.

(The story recollections mode is accessed through the “Recollections” option in the Space Science Library menu.)

New Endgame Content

A high difficulty mission comprising of five stage, “The Trial of the Wormhole,” is added in Relayer Advanced. These new stages are even harder than the previous Asterism Voyage Logs postgame stages, perfect for players who want to be pushed to their limits, but are also balanced to be easily cleared in Easy Mode for players who just want to see the story. A new mysterious enemy, a Phantom, who looks just like Terra appears in the story here.

Terra (Phantom)

Another Terra who appeared from the wormhole, known as a “Phantom.” She looks just like Terra, but the light in her eyes is lost, showing that she is someone else. She has an aggressive personality, and attacks the Asterism. Phantoms who look like the other Starchildren appear as well. What could they be after?

Relayer Advanced has a Pack with the Downloadable Content Units as Well

Relayer Advanced will also have the “NEXT Stella Gears” and soundtrack available as downloadable content. One will also be able to purchased the Relayer Advanced Extra Pack, which bundles the game with nine downloadable content units and a season pass that covers downloadable content to be released later.

Product Information

Relayer Advanced

Price: USD $49.99 (6,600 yen)

USD $49.99 (6,600 yen) Release: October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST

Relayer Advanced – STELLA GEAR NEXT PACK

Price: USD $14.99 ( 2,000 yen)

USD $14.99 ( 2,000 yen) Release: October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST

October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST Contents: Relayer Advanced – Astoria NEXT (Modified unit for Terra) Relayer Advanced – Amaterasu NEXT (Modified unit for Sun) Relayer Advanced – Herschel NEXT (Modified unit for Uranus) Relayer Advanced – Petasos NEXT (Modified unit for Mercury) Relayer Advanced – Galaxy Star NEXT (Modified unit for Milky Way) Relayer Advanced – Comet NEXT (Modified unit for Halley) Relayer Advanced – Al-Jauza NEXT (Modified unit for Mintaka) Relayer Advanced – Epsilon NEXT (Modified unit for Alnilam) Relayer Advanced – Zeta NEXT (Modified unit for Alnitak)



Relayer Advanced EXTRA PACK

Price: USD $59.99 (7,700 yen)

USD $59.99 (7,700 yen) Release: October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST

October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST Contents: Relayer Advanced Relayer Advanced – STELLA GEAR NEXT PACK



Relayer Advanced SEASON PASS

Price: USD $14.99 (2,000 yen)

USD $14.99 (2,000 yen) Release: October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST

October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST Contents: 01. Relayer Advanced – Neo Mars NEXT (Modified unit for Mars) 02. Relayer Advanced – Amatsu-Mikaboshi NEXT (Modified unit for Venus) 03. Relayer Advanced – Selene NEXT (Modified unit for Luna) 04. Relayer Advanced – Feretrius NEXT (Modified unit for Jupiter) 05. Relayer Advanced – Quadriga NEXT (Modified unit for Saturn) 06. Relayer Advanced – Tenmu Asuka NEXT (Modified unit for Pluto) 07. Relayer Advanced – Dog Star NEXT (Modified unit for Nile) 08. Relayer Advanced – Trident NEXT (Modified unit for Eight) 03 to 08 are due to be released on November 24, 2022.



Relayer Advanced Spin-Off Stories

Price: USD $3.99 (550 yen)

USD $3.99 (550 yen) Release: October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST

Relayer Advanced Original Soundtrack -Into the Lost Code-

Price: USD $3.99 (500 yen)

USD $3.99 (500 yen) Release: October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST

Individual Downloadable Content Units

Price: USD $2.99 each (385 yen)

USD $2.99 each (385 yen) Release (01 to 11): October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST

October 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST Release (12 to 17): November 24 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST

November 24 2022 at 12:00 a.m. JST Contents: Relayer Advanced EXTRA PACK / Relayer Advanced – STELLA GEAR NEXT PACK 01. Relayer Advanced – Astoria NEXT (Modified unit for Terra) 02. Relayer Advanced – Amaterasu NEXT (Modified unit for Sun) 03. Relayer Advanced – Herschel NEXT (Modified unit for Uranus) 04. Relayer Advanced – Petasos NEXT (Modified unit for Mercury) 05. Relayer Advanced – Galaxy Star NEXT (Modified unit for Milky Way) 06. Relayer Advanced – Comet NEXT (Modified unit for Halley) 07. Relayer Advanced – Al-Jauza NEXT (Modified unit for Mintaka) 08. Relayer Advanced – Epsilon NEXT (Modified unit for Alnilam) 09. Relayer Advanced – Zeta NEXT (Modified unit for Alnitak) Relayer Advanced SEASON PASS 10. Relayer Advanced – Neo Mars NEXT (Modified unit for Mars) 11. Relayer Advanced – Amatsu-Mikaboshi NEXT (Modified unit for Venus) 12. Relayer Advanced – Selene NEXT (Modified unit for Luna) 13. Relayer Advanced – Feretrius NEXT (Modified unit for Jupiter) 14. Relayer Advanced – Quadriga NEXT (Modified unit for Saturn) 15. Relayer Advanced – Tenmu Asuka NEXT (Modified unit for Pluto) 16. Relayer Advanced – Dog Star NEXT (Modified unit for Nile) 17. Relayer Advanced – Trident NEXT (Modified unit for Eight)



Relayer to be Updated to the Same Contents as Relayer Advanced

Relayer, which is currently available on the PlayStation 4 and 5, will have a free update to have the same content as Relayer Advanced. The update is currently slated for November 18, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles