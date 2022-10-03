Splatoon 3 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Splatoon 3 (NS)* has taken first place on the Italian charts for Week 38, 2022, which ended September 25, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is in second place. NBA 2K23 (PS4) is in third place, while the PlayStation 5 version is in ninth place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 38, 2022:

Splatoon 3 (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) NBA 2K23 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* F1 22 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Metro: 2033 Redux (NS) Stray (PS5) NBA 2K23 (PS5) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)*

*Retail sales only

