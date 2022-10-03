Rumor: Halo is Switching to Unreal Ungine - News

/ 562 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is reportedly looking to switch from its own Slipspace Engine to Unreal Engine, according to Jeremy Penter on Twitter who spoke with multiple sources.

"I can only confirm that many sources are saying this and very clear that it's already been decided and Halo is for sure switching to Unreal," said Penter over the weekend.

This should be treated as a rumor, however, if it turns out to be true it isn't known what this decision means for Halo Infinite. The game was originally going to be supported by 343 for a decade.

Halo Infinite has had its own issues has it was originally delayed by a year before launching in December 2021. However, there have been many features missing from the game that will finally launch next month, including Campaign Network Co-op and Forge. Split-Screen Co-op was recently cancelled.

I can only confirm that many sources are saying this and very clear that it's already been decided and Halo is for sure switching to Unreal.

I feel like it's time for other switches behind the scenes including people leaving and their past problems.



Unreal is a great choice. https://t.co/8KxMqREWIk — ACG (@JeremyPenter) October 2, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles