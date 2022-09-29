Saudi Arabia Plans to Spend $13 Billion to Acquire 'Leading Game Publisher' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,009 Views
Saudi Arabia plans to invest another $37.8 billion in the video games industry, including $13.3 billion to acquire a "leading game publisher," reports state news via VideoGamesChronicle.
The country's Savvy Games Group will invest 70 billion riyals ($18.6 billion) to acquire minority stakes in several "key companies" in the video games industry and 50 billion riyals ($13.3 billion) to acquire a "leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner."
The $13.3 billion would likely rule out the biggest third-party publishers like Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, and Bandai Namco as they have a market cap above $13.3 billion. However, it would not rule out Embracer, Konami, Capcom, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and other publishers.
The Saudi Arabia state news also reports 2 billion riyals ($481 million) will be used for investments in "industry disruptors to grow early-stage games" and eSports companies. Another 20 billion riyals ($4.8 billion) will be invested in "mature industry partners."
"Savvy Games Group is one part of our ambitious strategy aiming to make Saudi Arabia the ultimate global hub for the games and esports sector by 2030," said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"We are harnessing the untapped potential across the esports and games sector to diversify our economy, drive innovation in the sector and further scale the entertainment and esports competition offerings across the Kingdom."
This is a f$&@ing joke. Companies being bought by Tencent, with many of their employees being members of the CCP, is really bad and frustrating—and disheartening that so many would sell their souls to the devil out of greed. Saudi Arabia, though, is even more egregious, considering their more direct involvement in inhumane atrocities.
Whichever company they buy, they have zero right to virtue signal for the remainder of their existence, bc just like those bought by Tencent, as well as many game sites and journalists, it will be utter hypocrisy.
If it's a company that is listed in the stock market, their stock is open for anyone to buy. Saudi Arabia can just say they will buy any share for twice or thrice their listed price, and the company itself can do little about it. Still a very worrying sign.
This did cross my mind. Wasn’t sure if both Embracer and Ubi were public companies.
Where's the Captain?
O captain, my captain
What do you want me to do, say something horribly violent should happen to Saudi Arabia? Spout off random hateful rhetoric so you can humiliate me even further? Let you make my already difficult life even more difficult? All I am is a verbal punching bag to you, aren't I?
@VAMatt AND severely damaging my already low self-esteem. Guess that's what this site's for. -_-
Hands off Capcom!
They already own 8.1% of Embracer, this is likely to buyout the whole company.
My money is on on Embracer.
Mine's on EA.
I rather not. Let tencent, embracer and MS buy them before Saudi Prince... well why don't MS buy Saudi Arabia wholesome?
Embracer and Ubisoft seem like the most obvious candidates given their market caps. I think a large Japanese publisher is unlikely for political/cultural reasons.
I agree, but both of those would seem fairly odd. Embracer bc they’ve been buying like crazy, signaling they’re here to stay. Though, maybe it was all about strategy, and they were only buying so many IP to look good for a buyer.
Ubisoft would seem odd bc they just got a big chunk purchased by Tencent.
I guess Embracer would maybe make more sense, but that’s the worse of the two scenarios imo due to the insane amount of IP they own. Either way, this is quite upsetting.
Embracer Group wouldn't be the first company to buy a bunch of companies and than all of a sudden sell itself for a huge profit. Plus the fact Embracer was complaining about sales of it's latest game, leads me to believe they could be the one.
Yeah, I was thinking about that as well RE: poor game sales such as the new Saints Row game.
I think Ubisoft is most likely.
Doubtful, in the past Yves Guillemot has been adamantly against a takeover of Ubisoft, going as far as to orchestrate a campaign within Ubisoft for their developers and executives to buy enough Ubisoft stock to prevent Vivendi from getting a 50.1% majority ownership when Vivendi attempted a hostile takeover. Also worth noting that Tencent just made a fairly sizeable investment into Ubisoft via the Guillemot Brothers company, which manages Guillemot's rather large share of Ubisoft stock. That would make Tencent the most likely company to acquire them.
I'd say Square is the most likely, like Ubisoft they have lost a good amount of stock value recently, making them ripe for the picking. Embracer Group is another possibility as they control about 125 game studios now but are relatively cheap in spite of their huge size.
I think it's Capcom.