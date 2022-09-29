Saudi Arabia Plans to Spend $13 Billion to Acquire 'Leading Game Publisher' - News

Saudi Arabia plans to invest another $37.8 billion in the video games industry, including $13.3 billion to acquire a "leading game publisher," reports state news via VideoGamesChronicle.

The country's Savvy Games Group will invest 70 billion riyals ($18.6 billion) to acquire minority stakes in several "key companies" in the video games industry and 50 billion riyals ($13.3 billion) to acquire a "leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner."

The $13.3 billion would likely rule out the biggest third-party publishers like Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, and Bandai Namco as they have a market cap above $13.3 billion. However, it would not rule out Embracer, Konami, Capcom, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and other publishers.

The Saudi Arabia state news also reports 2 billion riyals ($481 million) will be used for investments in "industry disruptors to grow early-stage games" and eSports companies. Another 20 billion riyals ($4.8 billion) will be invested in "mature industry partners."

"Savvy Games Group is one part of our ambitious strategy aiming to make Saudi Arabia the ultimate global hub for the games and esports sector by 2030," said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"We are harnessing the untapped potential across the esports and games sector to diversify our economy, drive innovation in the sector and further scale the entertainment and esports competition offerings across the Kingdom."

