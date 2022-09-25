Slime Rancher 2 Debuts on the Steam, Modern Warfare II Pre-orders Take 2nd Place - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 38, 2022, which ended September 25, 2022.

Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II were up one spot to second place, while pre-orders for FIFA 23 entered the top 10 in fifth place.

There were three new games to debut in the top 10 this week. Slime Rancher 2 debuted in fourth place, Return to Monkey Island debuted in sixth place, and Construction Simulator debuted in seventh place.

Cyberpunk 2077 dropped one spot from second to third place. God of War fell from sixth to eighth place. Elden Ring re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. NBA 2K23 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 Slime Rancher 2 - NEW FIFA 23 - Pre-order Return to Money Island - NEW Construction Simulator - NEW God of War Elden Ring NBA 2K23

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

