Switch Sales Top 400K, PS5 LT Sales Top 23M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 4-10

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 434,250 units sold for the week ending September 10, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 112.66 million units lifetime.

This week saw the release of Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch, which smashed the record for the biggest launch in Japanese history with 3.45 million units sold. It also helped boost sales in Japan to over 182,000 units.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 217,558 units to bring its lifetime sales to 23.20 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 166,234 units to bring their lifetime sales to 16.87 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 6,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 78,000 units. PS4 sold 223,570 units for the week ending September 12, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 87,833 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,631 units, and the Xbox One sold 226 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 143,246 units (49.2%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 34,422 (-13.7%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 23,565 units (16.5%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 26,451 units (-91.0%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,623 units (-95.3%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 124,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 22,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 9,000 units. The main reason for the drop in PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is due to the lack of stock available in Japan and lower stock in Asia. Sales were up in the Americas and flat in Europe for both consoles.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 10.93 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 6.22 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 5.41 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 434,250 ( 112,658,319 ) PlayStation 5 - 217,558 ( 23,202,782 ) Xbox Series X|S - 166,234 ( 16,869,140 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,631 ( 116,999,355 ) Xbox One - 226 ( 50,534,319 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 121,059 PlayStation 5 - 107,839 Xbox Series X|S - 96,637 PlayStation 4 - 1,927 Xbox One - 164

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 83,285

Switch - 75,325 Xbox Series X|S - 53,865

PlayStation 4 - 639 Xbox One - 53 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 224,303 PlayStation 5 - 17,175 Xbox Series X|S - 9,412 PlayStation 4 - 36 Xbox One - 5

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,563 PlayStation 5 - 9,259 Xbox Series X|S - 6,320

PlayStation 4 - 29 Xbox One - 4 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

