Sackboy: A Big Adventure Appears to be Headed to PC

The PlayStation exclusive platformer, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, appears to be getting a PC release.

The SteamDB page for a game with a title of "Steel PC" has added an icon (embedded below) that appears to confirm it is for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The icon is hosted on a Steam server.

The listing has also added supported languages, which suggests a PC release for Sackboy: A Big Adventure might not be too far off.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12, 2020.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

