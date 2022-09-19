Splatoon 3 Tops the French Charts, NBA 2K23 Enters the Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Splatoon 3 (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 36, 2022, according to SELL.

Two versions of NBA 2K23 debuted in the top five. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in second place and the PlayStation 4 version in third place.

The Last of Us Part I (PS5) fell from first to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

NBA 2K23 The Last of Us Part I Horizon Forbidden West

Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K23 NBA 2K23 Champion Edition Saints Row Day One Edition

PS4 NBA 2K23 NBA 2K23 Champion Edition Saints Row Day One Edition Xbox One NBA 2K23 F1 22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons PC Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4 The Sims 4 High School Years

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

