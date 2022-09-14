Turnip Boy Robs a Bank Announced for Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Snoozy Kazooo have announced Turnip Boy Robs a Bank for the Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2023. The game is a sequel to Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

Turnip Boy is ready to commit more felonies in this comedic action-adventure game with roguelite elements. This time the career criminal is teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time! Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, and explore the deep, dark depths and history of the Botanical Bank.

To pull off the perfect heist, you’ll need to purchase an array of dangerous and wacky tools from the dark web, including a diamond pickaxe, C4, and a radio jammer. However, bank robbing isn’t easy, so be prepared for intense shootouts with security guards, the police, elite swat teams and more.

Key Features:

A thrilling single-player adventure full of bank robbing, dark web browsing, and fuzz fighting.

adventure full of bank robbing, dark web browsing, and fuzz fighting. Roguelite elements to turnip the action.

elements to turnip the action. A big ol’ bank to explore and loot.

An array of wacky weapons found in the bank.

Take on whoever the bank throws at you in intense shootouts, from security guards to elite veggie swat teams!

A large cast of quirky food-based characters, including some familiar faces and new citizens with their own stories and problems.

Earn collectable hats to wear & cassettes with new banger tracks to blast.

Discover a deeper history of Turnip Boy’s world and how it became what it is.

