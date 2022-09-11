Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Forza Horizon 4 and 5 Re-Enter Top 10 - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 36, 2022, which ended September 11, 2022.

Disney Dreamlight Valley was the one new release in the top 10. It debuted in seventh place.

Two Forza Horizon titles re-entered the top 10. Forza Horizon 4 came in second place and Forza Horizon 5 came in eighth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 shot up the charts from 10th to third place, while Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered remained in fourth place. NBA 2K23 came in fifth place. Cult of the Lamb climbed one spot from seventh to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Forza Horizon 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered NBA 2K23 Cult of the Lamb Disney Dreamlight Valley - NEW Forza Horizon 5 Titanfall 2 Elden Ring

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

