Marvel's Midnight Suns Launches December 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher 2K and developer Firaxis Games at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo 2022 announced Marvel's Midnight Suns will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 2. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions will launch at a later date.

Alongside the release date of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the announcement of the Prequel Shorts. It is a set of five short videos that " provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns."

"In Marvel's Midnight Suns, we knew we had a really cool opportunity to dive deep into the dark side of Marvel and introduce some supernatural heroes that may be new to many Marvel fans," stated Jake Solomon, creative director at Firaxis Games. "Prequel Shorts sheds light on the events leading up the game and really brings the world of Marvel's Midnight Suns to life."

View the Marvel's Midnight Suns "Live Among Legends" gameplay trailer below:

View the Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts introduction teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles