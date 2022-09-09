Madden NFL 23 and Saints Row Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2022.

Madden NFL 23 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Saints Row topped the European charts. Saints Row came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts.

Madden NFL 23 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was FIFA 22. Minecraft came in second place on the US and Canada charts and on the European charts.

Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Job Simulator, Arizona Sunshine, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and SUPERHOT VR came in second, third, fourth, and fifth places on both charts.

MultiVersus topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Rumbleverse, Fall Guys, and Fortnite came in second, third, and fourth places on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games US/Canada EU 1 Madden NFL 23 Saints Row 2 Saints Row Grand Theft Auto V 3 Grand Theft Auto V Cult of the Lamb 4 Cult of the Lamb F1 Manager 2022 5 Stray Stray 6 MLB The Show 22 Cyberpunk 2077 7 Horizon Forbidden West F1 22 8 Gran Turismo 7 Among Us 9 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo 7 10 Cyberpunk 2077 Madden NFL 23 11 Rollerdrome FIFA 22 12 Thymesia Thymesia 13 Way of the Hunter Horizon Forbidden West 14 ELDEN RING Way of the Hunter 15 Among Us Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 16 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition FAR CRY 6 17 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Little Nightmares 2 18 Soul Hackers 2 ELDEN RING 19 Inscryption Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 20 Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition *Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included PS4 Games US/Canada EU 1 Madden NFL 23 FIFA 22 2 Minecraft Minecraft 3 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Sims 4 5 Saints Row Stray 6 Stray Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 7 FIFA 22 The Last of Us Part II 8 The Sims 4 Among Us 9 MLB The Show 22 F1 22 10 The Last of Us Part II Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 11 Gang Beasts The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops III A Way Out 13 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Outlast 14 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 15 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 EA Sports UFC 4 16 EA Sports UFC 4 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 17 Cult of the Lamb Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 18 Horizon Forbidden West F1 Manager 2022 19 Among Us Monopoly Plus 20 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Unravel Two *Naming of products may differ between regions PS VR Games US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Arizona Sunshine Arizona Sunshine 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 5 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 6 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR 7 Batman: Arkham VR Swordsman VR 8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR GORN 9 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality DOOM 3 VR 10 GORN Marvel’s Iron Man VR Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4) US/Canada EU 1 MultiVersus MultiVersus 2 Rumbleverse Rumbleverse 3 Fall Guys Fall Guys 4 Fortnite Fortnite 5 Apex Legends eFootball 2023 6 Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends 7 Rocket League Rocket League 8 Destiny 2 Call of Duty: Warzone 9 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 10 Rec Room Destiny 2

