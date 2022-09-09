Madden NFL 23 and Saints Row Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August

Madden NFL 23 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Saints Row topped the European charts. Saints Row came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts.
Madden NFL 23 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was FIFA 22. Minecraft came in second place on the US and Canada charts and on the European charts.
Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Job Simulator, Arizona Sunshine, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and SUPERHOT VR came in second, third, fourth, and fifth places on both charts.
MultiVersustopped the free-to-play charts inthe US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Rumbleverse, Fall Guys, and Fortnite came in second, third, and fourth places on both charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Madden NFL 23
Saints Row
2
Saints Row
Grand Theft Auto V
3
Grand Theft Auto V
Cult of the Lamb
4
Cult of the Lamb
F1 Manager 2022
5
Stray
Stray
6
MLB The Show 22
Cyberpunk 2077
7
Horizon Forbidden West
F1 22
8
Gran Turismo 7
Among Us
9
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Gran Turismo 7
10
Cyberpunk 2077
Madden NFL 23
11
Rollerdrome
FIFA 22
12
Thymesia
Thymesia
13
Way of the Hunter
Horizon Forbidden West
14
ELDEN RING
Way of the Hunter
15
Among Us
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
16
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
FAR CRY 6
17
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Little Nightmares 2
18
Soul Hackers 2
ELDEN RING
19
Inscryption
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
20
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
*Naming of products may differ between regions *Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Madden NFL 23
FIFA 22
2
Minecraft
Minecraft
3
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
4
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
The Sims 4
5
Saints Row
Stray
6
Stray
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
7
FIFA 22
The Last of Us Part II
8
The Sims 4
Among Us
9
MLB The Show 22
F1 22
10
The Last of Us Part II
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
11
Gang Beasts
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
12
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
A Way Out
13
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Outlast
14
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Crew 2
15
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
EA Sports UFC 4
16
EA Sports UFC 4
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
17
Cult of the Lamb
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
18
Horizon Forbidden West
F1 Manager 2022
19
Among Us
Monopoly Plus
20
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Unravel Two
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Beat Saber
Beat Saber
2
Job Simulator
Job Simulator
3
Arizona Sunshine
Arizona Sunshine
4
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
5
SUPERHOT VR
SUPERHOT VR
6
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Batman: Arkham VR
7
Batman: Arkham VR
Swordsman VR
8
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
GORN
9
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
DOOM 3 VR
10
GORN
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
EU
1
MultiVersus
MultiVersus
2
Rumbleverse
Rumbleverse
3
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
4
Fortnite
Fortnite
5
Apex Legends
eFootball 2023
6
Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends
7
Rocket League
Rocket League
8
Destiny 2
Call of Duty: Warzone
9
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
10
Rec Room
Destiny 2
