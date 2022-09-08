ID@Xbox and Twitch Team Up for Indie Showcase on September 14 - News

ID@Xbox and Twitch have teamed up again for another "/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox." It will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch the event live at the Twitch Gaming channel and the Xbox Twitch channel.

The indie showcase will feature updates and announcements from independent studios. Confirmed games for the showcase includes Metal: Hellsinger, You Suck at Parking, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more.

The pre-show by Back Girl Gamers will start 30 minutes earlier at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK and feature gameplay of Versus Evil’s multiplayer deception madness game, Eville.

The "/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox" is open to co-streaming.

