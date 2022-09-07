The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S 'on Track' for Q4 2022 Release - News

posted 4 hours ago

CD Projekt RED president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński during an earnings call said the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is "on track" to release during the fourth quarter of 2022.

A report from CD Projekt RED also stated, "In the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company also plans to release an updated edition of The Witcher 3, taking advantage of the capabilities of next-generation consoles.

The next-generation release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was originally scheduled for a 2021 release, but was delayed to Q2 2022 and now Q4 2022. It will include new DLC based on the popular Netflix series.

