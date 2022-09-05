Switch Sales Top 112M, Sales Jump for PS5, XS, and NS - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 21-27 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 346,799 units sold for the week ending August 27, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 112.08 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 235,286 units to bring its lifetime sales to 22.71 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 189,984 units to bring their lifetime sales to 16.69 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by over 32,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 73,000 units. PS4 sold 203,754 units for the week ending August 29, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 117,484 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,459 units, and the Xbox One sold 301 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 60,981 units (21.3%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 9,897 (-4.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 56,318 units (42.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 23,866 units (-87.3%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 3,781 units (-92.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 83,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are are up by over 25,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 16,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 10.25 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 5.74 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 5.10 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 346,799 ( 112,079,540 ) PlayStation 5 - 235,286 ( 22,713,587 ) Xbox Series X|S - 189,984 ( 16,692,778 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,459 ( 116,993,730 ) Xbox One - 301 ( 50,533,826 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 115,605 PlayStation 5 - 98,533 Xbox Series X|S - 95,068 PlayStation 4 - 2,560 Xbox One - 220

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 79,986

Switch - 77,452 Xbox Series X|S - 54,347

PlayStation 4 - 811 Xbox One - 71 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 142,367 PlayStation 5 - 49,154 Xbox Series X|S - 35,081 PlayStation 4 - 54 Xbox One - 5

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,375 PlayStation 5 - 7,613 Xbox Series X|S - 5,488

PlayStation 4 - 34 Xbox One - 5 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

