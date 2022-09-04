Saints Row Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Saints Row has debuted on first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 28, 2022. It was the only new release in the top 10 this week.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, while Dishonored dropped one spot to third place. Madden NFL 23 fell from second to sixth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is one of multiple titles to re-enter the top 10 this week as it came in fourth place. Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak took fifth place, Homeworld Remastered Collection came in seventh place, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy came in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Saints Row - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Dishonored Call of Duty: Black Ops III Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Madden NFL 23 Homeworld Remastered Collection Spyro Reignited Trilogy Fallout 4 Nintendo Switch Sports

