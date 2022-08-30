Rumor: Assassin's Creed Mirage to Release in Spring 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 399 Views
It was first reported in February of this year that Ubisoft has turned an Assassin’s Creed expansion into a standalone game to help fill out its release schedule. The game was originally planned to release as an expansion to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, however, it became a full game in late 2021.
YouTuber j0nathan has revealed new details on the upcoming Assassin's Creed game that have been corroborated by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.
They both agree the name is called Assassin's Creed Mirage, will release in Spring 2023 and will take the series "back to basics."
Assassin's Creed Mirage is supposedly going to start the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla character Basim and it is is set in Baghdad. It won't have a big open-world like the last few entries in the franchise.
Ubisoft's Bordeaux studio is leading development. It will have more of a focus on stealth gameplay.
Ubisoft announced in June it will share details on the future of the Assassin's Creed series will be announced in September.
The last entry in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, released in 2020.
A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022
For quite some time gamers were feeling like Ubisoft was just milking the AC franchise for all it was worth with all the annual installments in the series and a strong case could be made for those claims.
I think with some of the last installments in the franchise Ubisoft has realized that taking more time to develop these entries is a better strategy in terms of overall critical and commercial reception; at least I hope.
While the premise for this next entry doesn't exactly get my blood pumping (could also be AC fatigue.) I will commend them for trying to go back to the roots of the franchise. After all, going back to what made your franchise a household name in the gaming world in the first place in theory is usually a good idea.
I feel like a number of developers have been trying to do this as of late and for some it has paid off handsomely; or at least given their respective franchises a much needed boost.
Sometimes reminding people why they became so invested in a franchise in the first place is a great way to win them back if they have wandered off over the years.
First half of 2023 is already stacked as is lol
For real, I just counted up over 20 significant games releasing in 1st half 2023 currently, between AAA's and major AA series, as well as a few indies that personally interest me. A few will definitely end up delayed to 2nd half 2023, but even with a few delayed 1st half will still be stacked.