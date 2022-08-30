Rumor: Assassin's Creed Mirage to Release in Spring 2023 - News

It was first reported in February of this year that Ubisoft has turned an Assassin’s Creed expansion into a standalone game to help fill out its release schedule. The game was originally planned to release as an expansion to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, however, it became a full game in late 2021.

YouTuber j0nathan has revealed new details on the upcoming Assassin's Creed game that have been corroborated by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

They both agree the name is called Assassin's Creed Mirage, will release in Spring 2023 and will take the series "back to basics."

Assassin's Creed Mirage is supposedly going to start the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla character Basim and it is is set in Baghdad. It won't have a big open-world like the last few entries in the franchise.

Ubisoft's Bordeaux studio is leading development. It will have more of a focus on stealth gameplay.

Ubisoft announced in June it will share details on the future of the Assassin's Creed series will be announced in September.

The last entry in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, released in 2020.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

