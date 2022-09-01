Earth Defense Force 6 Tops the Japanese Charts, Hardware Sales Shoot Up Across the Board - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 68,341 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 28, 2022. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 24,363 units.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 38,634 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 17,950 units, while the PS5 version debuted in 10th place with sales of 9,625 units.

Soul Hackers 2 (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 31,604 units. The PS5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 20,257 units.

Saints Row (PS4) debuted in ninth place with sales of 10,013 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from second to seventh place with sales of 11,644 units. Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) dropped from first to eighth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and three PlayStation 5 titles.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 113,530 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 25,109 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 16,726 units, the 3DS sold 130 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 15 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 68,341 (New) [NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco, 08/25/22) – 38,634 (New) [PS4] Soul Hackers 2 (ATLUS, 08/25/22) – 31,604 (New) [PS5] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 24,363 (New) [PS5] Soul Hackers 2 (ATLUS, 08/25/22) – 20,257 (New) [PS4] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco, 08/25/22) – 17,950 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,644 (4,802,581) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 10,576 (706,637) [PS4] Saints Row (PLAION, 08/23/22) – 10,013 (New) [PS5] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco, 08/25/22) – 9,625 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 87,321 (2,311,142) Switch – 17,558 (18,616,044) PlayStation 5 – 21,628 (1,629,033) Xbox Series X – 10,044 (154,575) Switch Lite – 8,651 (4,870,733) Xbox Series S – 6,682 (163,699) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,481 (262,312) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 130 (1,188,550) PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,819,839)

