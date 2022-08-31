Konami Reveals TGS 2022 Lineup and Schedule - News

Konami has revealed its lineup and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022. Konami will announce a brand-new title and showcase other already announced games from Konami and partners.

The unannounced title will be announced during an event on September 16 and will be from a "world-loved series."

Check out the lineup and schedule via Gematsu below:

Lineup

Konami Titles

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream

(PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream eFootball 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Playable

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Playable esports Ginza school – Live Stream

– Live Stream Hina Bita – Exhibit

– Exhibit Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest – Stage, Live Stream

– Stage, Live Stream Konaim Unannounced Title – Stage

– Stage Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – Stage, Live Stream

– Stage, Live Stream Shine Post: Be Your Idol! (iOS, Android) – Exhibit, Stage, Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Exhibit, Stage, Live Stream Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable

(iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable

(iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!! (Switch) – Playable

Partner Titles

Chorus Worldwide A Space for the Unbound (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable

Falcom The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (PS5, PS4) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable

ININ Games Osman (PS4, Switch) – Playable Wonder Boy Ultimate Collection (PS4, Switch) – Playable

Mebius Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable

Oizumi Amuzio Dawn of the Monsters (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable Edge of Eternity (PS5, PS4) – Playable Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable

PiXEL Horgihugh and Friends + Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Mei (Switch) – Playable

Rocket-Engine Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS4, Switch) – Playable

TeyonJapan Human Fall Flat (PS5, PS4) – Playable



Schedule

(All times are Japan Standard Time.)

September 15

13:00 to 13:25 – Momotaro Dentetsu Special Stage – A Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! special stage announcing a new initiative that utilizes the Momotaro Dentetsu intellectual property. Featuring Konami senior producer Noriaki Okamura and guests Shoto Hidekazu, Packunmackun, Kamiko Inuyama, and more.

September 16

13:00 to 13:30 – Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest Award Ceremony – The grand prize winner of the Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest will be announced on the Konami stage. Which of the five projects selected from among the many entries will win? Stay tuned to find out!

– The grand prize winner of the Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest will be announced on the Konami stage. Which of the five projects selected from among the many entries will win? Stay tuned to find out! 14:15 to 14:45 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links New World Unlock: Into the Duel Links! Special Stage – A special stage featuring wonderful guests from the mobile and PC game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, which is celebrating its global five year anniversary. Watch it live! Featuring guests Yuki Kaji and more.

– A special stage featuring wonderful guests from the mobile and PC game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, which is celebrating its global five year anniversary. Watch it live! Featuring guests Yuki Kaji and more. 15:30 to 16:15 – Konami New Title Announcement Stage – A Konami new title announcement in which voice actor Yuki Kaji is invited on stage as a guest to represent fans of a world-loved series title.

September 17

11:00 to 11:35 – Falcom jdk Band Special Concert – Falcom jdk Band performs music from The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-.

– Falcom jdk Band performs music from The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-. 12:30 to 13:30 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel Tokyo Game Show Special Duel – A special duel featuring four special guests. A giveaway will also be held to predict the winner of the duel. Featuring guests Enako, Mr. Shachihoko, Hiroki Tsuzuki (Toushin Yonsen), and Morimoto Cider.

– A special duel featuring four special guests. A giveaway will also be held to predict the winner of the duel. Featuring guests Enako, Mr. Shachihoko, Hiroki Tsuzuki (Toushin Yonsen), and Morimoto Cider. 14:10 to 15:00 – Super Bomberman R 2 Special Stage – A stage event for Super Bomberman R 2, the latest title in the Bomberman series. Watch a heated real-time battle in the new mode “Castle”! Who will win, the attack side or the castle side!? Guests to be announced.

September 18

10:00 to 11:00 – eFootball 2023 Special Stage – A special stage for eFootball 2023, the latest update to the eFootball series that stemmed from Pro Evolution Soccer. Details about upcoming events will be announced. WINNER’S from eFootball Channel will also appear.

– A special stage for eFootball 2023, the latest update to the eFootball series that stemmed from Pro Evolution Soccer. Details about upcoming events will be announced. WINNER’S from eFootball Channel will also appear. 13:00 to 14:30 – eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 Stage Part 1: eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 Theme Song “Gunzou Natsu” Singer Panno Mimimi Concert Part 2: Nijisanji Koshien Exhibition Match 2022 Winners vs. 2021 Winners – Featuring 2022 winners supervisor Lize Helesta, 2021 winners supervisor Hayato Kagami, Keisuke Maimoto, and Ichirou Tanaka.

15:00 to 15:40 – Shine Post: Be Your Idol! Special Stage – A special talk event featuring the cast of Shine Post! Special guest voice actor(s) of new in-game character(s) will also appear. There may even be new footage and delightful details announced! Featuring Sayumi Suzushiro, Yuko Natsuyoshi, Rika Nakagawa, Hiromi Itou, and special guest(s).

– A special talk event featuring the cast of Shine Post! Special guest voice actor(s) of new in-game character(s) will also appear. There may even be new footage and delightful details announced! Featuring Sayumi Suzushiro, Yuko Natsuyoshi, Rika Nakagawa, Hiromi Itou, and special guest(s). 16:30 to 17:05 – Falcom jdk Band Special Concert – Falcom jdk Band performs music from The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-.

