Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Launches in 2023 Exclusively on Switch - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Fans of Puzzle Bobble have a new reason to celebrate. Publisher Taito announced last week that the latest game in the long-running puzzle franchise, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!, will launch in 2023, exclusively on Switch. It marks the first time a game in the series supports a story mode with up to four players. ININ Games will publish the title in the west.

For the uninitiated, Puzzle Bobble, also known as Bust-A-Move, is an action-puzzle game spun off from the arcade classic Bubble Bobble. The gameplay formula is simple: using various items and gimmicks, connect three or more bubbles of the same color to remove them from the field and progress. To catch a glimpse of the co-op gameplay in Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!, check out the video below.

According to ININ, the story of Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! brings Bub, Bob, Peb, and Pab to Rainbow Island, where Miniroon, a mysterious character, lives. One day, Miniroon suddenly starts to emit a large number of bubbles, covering the whole island and causing problems for its residents. In order to save Rainbow Island, the four friendly bubble dragons step in to help Miniroon.

Additional information about Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! will be announced at a later date.

More Articles