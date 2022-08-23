Former GTA Boss Releases Teaser Trailer for New Game Everywhere - News

posted 5 hours ago

Leslie Benzies, the former head of the Grand Theft Auto series and president of Rockstar North, and the studio he founded Build a Rocket Boy has released the first teaser trailer for Everywhere. It will launch in 2023.

Everywhere is a "multi-world game experience that blurs the line between reality and the digital world." Studio Build a Rocket Boy was founded in 2016 and is based in Edinburgh.

View the teaser trailer below:

