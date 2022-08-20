Spider-Man Remastered Tops the Australian Charts, Two Point Campus Debuts in 4th - Sales

Spider-Man Remastered has not only re-entered the top 10, but also took first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 14, 2022.

Two Point Campus was the only new title in the top 10. It debuted in fourth place.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped from first to second place, while FIFA 22 dropped one spot to third place. Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Spider-Man Remastered Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Two Point Campus - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Horizon Forbidden West Far Cry 6 Batman Arkham Collection

