Two Point Campus Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts, Horizon: Forbidden West Takes #1 - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Horizon: Forbidden West has remained in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 13, 2022. Sales for the game increased 35 percent week-on-week due to the game being bundled with PS5 hardware.

Two Point Campus debuted in second place. 64 percent of the sales at retail were for the Nintendo Switch, 19 percent on the PS5, 12 percent on the PS4, and five percent on the Xbox Series X|S. It should be noted the game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

The rest of the top 10 saw sales decline week-on-week in what was a relatively slow week for game sales in the UK.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Horizon: Forbidden West Two Point Campus - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gran Turismo 7 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokémon Legends Arceus Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) F1 22

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

