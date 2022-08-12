Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Takes 2nd - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 31st week of 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 after debuting in first place has dropped down to second. Nintendo Switch Sports up one spot to third place, while Gran Turismo 7 dropped one spot to fourth place.

FIFA 22 remained in fifth place, Minecraft re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Mario Party Superstars took seventh place, and FIFA 22 took eight place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 31, 2022: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch Sports Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 22 Minecraft Mario Party Superstars EA Sports F1 22 Mario Strikers: Battle League Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection

