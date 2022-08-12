Stray and F1 22 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 258 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2022.
Stray topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while F1 22 topped the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Stray on the European charts.
Stray was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was F1 22. Minecraft came in second place on the US and Canada charts and on the European charts.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and on the European charts. Job Simulator came in second place on both charts.
MultiVersus topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, while on the European charts it was Fall Guys. Fall Guys took second in the US and Canada, while on the European charts it was MultiVersus. Fortnite came in third on both charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Stray
|F1 22
|2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Stray
|3
|NBA 2K22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|F1 22
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|5
|The Quarry
|NBA 2K22
|6
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Among Us
|7
|MLB The Show 22
|The Quarry
|8
|ELDEN RING
|FIFA 22
|9
|Among Us
|FAR CRY 6
|10
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|11
|Dead by Daylight
|ELDEN RING
|12
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Devil May Cry 5
|13
|FAR CRY 6
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
|14
|Resident Evil 3
|No Man’s Sky
|15
|No Man’s Sky
|It Takes Two
|16
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Gran Turismo 7
|17
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|18
|Sifu
|Dead by Daylight
|19
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Resident Evil Village
|20
|WWE 2K22
|Jurassic World Evolution 2
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Stray
|F1 22
|2
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Stray
|4
|NBA 2K22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
|NBA 2K22
|6
|Gang Beasts
|FIFA 22
|7
|CUPHEAD
|The Crew 2
|8
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|EA Sports UFC 4
|9
|The Crew 2
|Need for Speed Heat
|10
|Need for Speed Heat
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|11
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Among Us
|12
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|CUPHEAD
|13
|FIFA 22
|Gang Beasts
|14
|MLB The Show 22
|The Forest
|15
|The Forest
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|16
|God of War
|Tekken 7
|17
|Among Us
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|18
|F1 22
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|19
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|God of War
|20
|Dead by Daylight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Swordsman VR
|Swordsman VR
|4
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|5
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|6
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Sniper Elite VR
|7
|Arizona Sunshine
|Arizona Sunshine
|8
|GORN
|GORN
|9
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|10
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Gun Club VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|MultiVersus
|Fall Guys
|2
|Fall Guys
|MultiVersus
|3
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|4
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|5
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|eFootball 2022
|6
|Rocket League
|Genshin Impact
|7
|Genshin Impact
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|8
|Rec Room
|Apex Legends
|9
|Destiny 2
|Rec Room
|10
|Brawlhalla
|Brawlhalla
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
