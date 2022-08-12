Stray and F1 22 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2022.

Stray topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while F1 22 topped the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Stray on the European charts.

Stray was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was F1 22. Minecraft came in second place on the US and Canada charts and on the European charts.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and on the European charts. Job Simulator came in second place on both charts.

MultiVersus topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, while on the European charts it was Fall Guys. Fall Guys took second in the US and Canada, while on the European charts it was MultiVersus. Fortnite came in third on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Stray F1 22 2 Grand Theft Auto V Stray 3 NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V 4 F1 22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 5 The Quarry NBA 2K22 6 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Among Us 7 MLB The Show 22 The Quarry 8 ELDEN RING FIFA 22 9 Among Us FAR CRY 6 10 Call of Duty: Vanguard LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 11 Dead by Daylight ELDEN RING 12 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Devil May Cry 5 13 FAR CRY 6 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes 14 Resident Evil 3 No Man’s Sky 15 No Man’s Sky It Takes Two 16 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gran Turismo 7 17 Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 18 Sifu Dead by Daylight 19 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil Village 20 WWE 2K22 Jurassic World Evolution 2

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Stray F1 22 2 Minecraft Minecraft 3 Grand Theft Auto V Stray 4 NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge NBA 2K22 6 Gang Beasts FIFA 22 7 CUPHEAD The Crew 2 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 4 9 The Crew 2 Need for Speed Heat 10 Need for Speed Heat Red Dead Redemption 2 11 EA Sports UFC 4 Among Us 12 Batman: Arkham Knight CUPHEAD 13 FIFA 22 Gang Beasts 14 MLB The Show 22 The Forest 15 The Forest Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 16 God of War Tekken 7 17 Among Us Marvel’s Spider-Man 18 F1 22 Assassin’s Creed Origins 19 Star Wars Battlefront II God of War 20 Dead by Daylight Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 5 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 6 Creed: Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR 7 Arizona Sunshine Arizona Sunshine 8 GORN GORN 9 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Creed: Rise to Glory 10 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gun Club VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 MultiVersus Fall Guys 2 Fall Guys MultiVersus 3 Fortnite Fortnite 4 Apex Legends Rocket League 5 Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2022 6 Rocket League Genshin Impact 7 Genshin Impact Call of Duty: Warzone 8 Rec Room Apex Legends 9 Destiny 2 Rec Room 10 Brawlhalla Brawlhalla

