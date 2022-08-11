Gamescom 2022: Opening Night Live to Feature 'New Games' and 'Cool Surprises' - News

Geoff Keighley during a Twitter Spaces session discussed Gamescom 2022: Opening Night Live teasing there would be "a fair number of new games" and "cool surprises."

"More than 20 games will be on stage: it’s going to be a big spectacle," said Keighley (transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle). "We have some very cool guests that are coming to Germany to join us on stage as well to reveal their games and showcase new content."

There will be "a mix of games that have already been announced and a fair number of new games announced as well."

He added, "We’ve got some good stuff. We haven’t really announced the line-up of companies that will be there, but I think we’ve got some cool surprises and things that I think people wouldn’t expect to be there… There are a lot of games. We’re going to have 2 hours of content to show you [including] gameplay clips, trailers, and announcements.

"This year is a lighter year for releases that are coming out later this year, so a lot of stuff will be about what’s coming in 2023 and beyond. But yeah, I think people will be hyped and I’m very excited for fans to see stuff and be in the room."

Xbox and Ubisoft have confirmed they will be attending Gamescom 2022, while PlayStation, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and Wargaming have previously stated they won't be attending.

Gamescom Opening Night Live! will be live streamed on Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST.

