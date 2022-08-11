PlayStation Games for PC Website Now Live - News

/ 813 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have launched a section on the official PlayStation website dedicated to "PlayStation games for PC."

The new page has a section focused on PlayStation games that are now available on PC, one for PlayStation games coming soon to PC, and an FAQ.

The PlayStation games out now for PC include God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Predator Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. The PlayStation games coming soon to PC include Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

The FAQ does make mention that right now "you currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC." It is also "currently not possible to transfer your save data from the PS4 or PS5 version to the PC version of a PlayStation Studios title, or vice versa."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles