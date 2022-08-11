PlayStation Games for PC Website Now Live - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 813 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment have launched a section on the official PlayStation website dedicated to "PlayStation games for PC."
The new page has a section focused on PlayStation games that are now available on PC, one for PlayStation games coming soon to PC, and an FAQ.
The PlayStation games out now for PC include God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Predator Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. The PlayStation games coming soon to PC include Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
The FAQ does make mention that right now "you currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC." It is also "currently not possible to transfer your save data from the PS4 or PS5 version to the PC version of a PlayStation Studios title, or vice versa."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So glad this is happening. Looks like my PS5 will be my last console.
If their releases continue at the pace that they have been, I'll be going back to my PC/Nintendo combo of platforms within the next year or two. I did get a PS5 originally for the Marvel games thinking they were off limits for PC release due to contractual agreements, but that's no longer the case lol. Plus not wanting to wait for GoW Ragnarok to eventually release on PC. It's a great machine and Astro's Playroom really shows what it's capable of, but it's expensive buying for 3 platforms. Not that I buy that many games to begin with lol
I understand this perspective and I know many people who will do the same, but I still enjoy having a console in front of my main room TV. Sometimes I just prefer a big screen and sitting on the couch with a controller.
But more to your point, I think the era of the “must have” console is coming to a close. If you have a gaming PC and a Nintendo switch, and you are willing to wait a few months to play a few games, you are getting pretty much the entire non mobile phone games market.
Sony and Microsoft are going to increasingly have to compete on services, features, and hardware, rather than software exclusivity, and I think that is better for the whole industry.
It sounds to me like their live service games may be when you'll need to connect your PSN account. I read the FAQ and they do point that there isn't a shared trophy system, but I'm hoping that there is by the time their newest live service games start being added to PC.
I can't wait to see how all of this will all unfold over the coming year.
Yup, exactly my thought as well. For all the currently available and upcoming titles, they are single-player only affairs and have no reason to connect to a PSN profile. But eventually Sony will be bringing multiplayer/live service games to PC, and for cross-play/cross-progression a PSN profile link makes sense. The question is: will Sony launch those upcoming live service games on day one on PC? Seems like they should, as live service games live and die by how many active players they have. Why limit them to only PS4/PS5 (or even PS5 only) when you can bring in that huge potential pool of PC players from the beginning...
For sure! PC gamers loooooooove live service games too. I just looked at the top 20 most played games on Steam in regards to concurrent player counts and there's maybe 1 or 2 games that are not live services lol. Sony can see insane numbers if they launch theirs on day 1!
I would have thought the site was designed to sell that hardware for PC gaming, I mean that would have been a good pairing with their current idea at least.
I think Sony will release its own PC game launcher. I think their games will still be available on Steam and Epic but there will benefits to playing through their own service, like PSN compatibility.
Or even shared trophy support :) I can definitely see this happening once Sony has released enough of their games on PC
Maybe one day but I honestly think they don't want to mess around with that. It's just another piece of software that will require more support and attention from them. They probably have a good deal worked out with Steam and are fine just using that for now at least.
Oh for sure. Everyone else so far has their own client rolling (even R* and 2K have their own launcher clients for their games within Steam).
I do hope they continue to release on Steam, and that they do not require me to install their client, just to launch my games from Steam, because that's exactly the reason why I stopped playing with ubisoft, 2k and T2 games altogether.
MS is still in my books because they only ever require an MS login, which is the default for me because I'm using Windows 10, so that's a non issue for me, so if Sony can do it that way, it won't be as bad as the other clients.
That being said, if they do wanna make their own storefront client, they should probably take a look at what Steam/Galaxy are doing and take notes from those two, instead of pulling an Epic and introducing features years after the store's release date.