GTAV Sales Approach 170 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 380M, RDR 2 Sales Top 45M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 380 million units sold-in and is "one of the most successful, iconic and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment," according to Take-Two.

Grand Theft Auto V has almost sold-in over 170 million units and is the best-selling game of the past 10 years in the US, based on both unit and dollar sales.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 68 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 45 million units and is the second best-selling title in the US over the past five years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 125 million units worldwide and is the best-selling basketball simulation IP in the US based on dollar and unit sales.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 75 million units worldwide, which is the same as the previous quarter. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 26 million, while Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 15 million units.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the "best new franchise from 2K in several years" and will be "supported with four DLC packs in Fiscal 2023."

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 62 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter. The BioShock series has sold-in over 39 million units, which is unchanged from last quarter.

