Guilty Gear -Strive- Ships 1 Million Units

Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear -Strive- has shipped over one million units worldwide.

"Arc System Works is incredibly proud to confirm that Guilty Gear -Strive- has surpassed 1 million units shipped worldwide!" reads a tweet from Arc System Works. :Thank you all for your support!"

The game had previously shipped 500,000 units on July 15 and shipped 300,000 units on June 14.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

