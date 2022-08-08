Horizon: Forbidden West Retakes 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

Horizon: Forbidden West has retaken first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 6, 2022. Sales for the game dropped 25 percent week-on-week.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 after setting a franchise record for the biggest launch it dropped from first to 10th place with sales down 83 percent.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to second place, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga remained in third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place.

Gran Turismo 7 jumped up the charts from 13th to fifth place as sales increased 32 percent. Sales were helped by PlayStation 5 bundles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gran Turismo 7 Minecraft F1 22 Pokémon Legends Arceus Animal Crossing: New Horizons Xenoblade Chronicles 3

