Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Enters the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 190 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 31, 2022.

Digimon Survive debuted in third place and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge debuted in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped from first to second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 climbed up from sixth to fourth place. Nintendo Switch Sports dropped from third to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Digimon Survive - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Sports Battlefield 2042 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles