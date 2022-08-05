Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 30th week of 2022.

There were two other new titles in the top 10 this week. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge debuted in seventh place and Digimon Survive debuted in ninth place.

Gran Turismo 7 re-entered the top 10 in third place, while Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fourth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 30, 2022: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gran Turismo 7 Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 22 Mario Strikers: Battle League Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - NEW F1 22 Digimon Survive - NEW Pokémon Legends : Arceus

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles