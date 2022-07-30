PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Sales Comparison in the US - June 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both launched in November 2020. The Xbox Series X|S launched in the US on November 10, 2020, and the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.

PS5 Vs. XSX|S US:

Gap change in latest month: 8,921 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 406,340 - XS

Total Lead: 471,464 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 7,671,786

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 7,200,322

June 2022 is the 20th month the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 8,921 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox Series X|S has outsold PlayStation 5 by 406,340 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 471,464 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 7.67 million units in the US in 20 months, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 7.20 million units. The PlayStation 5 has a 51.6 percent marketshare, compared to 48.4 percent for the Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 5 is currently 587,869 units behind the PlayStation 4 in the US when you align launches, while the Xbox Series X|S is behind of the Xbox One by 331,936.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

