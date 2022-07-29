Sony Working to Have More PS5 Supply for the Holidays - Sales

Sony three months ago forecasted it would ship 18 million PS5 consoles for the current fiscal year, which runs from April 2022 to March 2023. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 2022 Sony's forecast has remained unchanged.

Sony is working to improve the supply of components and looking to ship more PS5 consoles during this year's holiday season.

"At this point in time, we have made no change to our 18 million unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware in FY22," reads the report from Sony.

"But since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring-forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season."

Sony announced it shipped 2.4 million PS5 consoles for the quarter ending June 2022 to bring lifetime shipment totals to 21.7 million units.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 2.9 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 25.3 million units shipped as of June 30, 2015. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 3.6 million units.

