Horizon: Forbidden West Shoots Up the UK Charts, Live A Live Enters the Charts - Sales

Horizon: Forbidden West has shot up to first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 23, 2022. Sales were up 120 percent and was driven by there being more stock of the PS5 console bundle.

Live A Live debuted in sixth place with sales nearly 30 percent lower than Triangle Strategy.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to second place and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dropped two spots to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fourth place, while F1 22 dropped from second to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe F1 22 Live A Live - NEW Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Legends: Arceus Grand Theft Auto V

