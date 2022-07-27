PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 88 - Sales

This weekly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 21,686,306 PS5: 21,248,766 XSX|S: 15,786,234

Through the first 88 weeks available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.44 million units units and is 5.90 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.46 million units.

The Switch has sold 21.69 million in 88 weeks worldwide, while the PS5 sold 21.25 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 15.79 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 88 weeks, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 36.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 36.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 26.9 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 7,824,506

Switch: 7,462,034 XSX|S: 7,356,700

Through the first 88 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.36 million units and is 0.47 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.11 million units.

The PS5 has sold 7.82 million in 88 weeks in the US, while the Switch sold 7.46 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 7.36 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 88 weeks, the PS5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 34.6 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 32.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 32.5 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (87 weeks):

PS5: 7,650,701 Switch: 5,523,860 XSX|S: 4,587,579

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 87 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.13 million units and is 3.06 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.94 million units.

The PS5 has sold 7.65 million in 87 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 5.52 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 4.59 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 87 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 43.1 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 31.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.8 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 5,413,380 PS5: 1,759,017 XSX|S: 271,909

Through the first 88 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 3.65 million units and is 5.14 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 1.49 million units.

The Switch has sold 5.41 million units in 88 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 1.76 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.27 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 88 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 72.7 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 23.6 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 3.7 percent.

