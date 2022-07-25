Amazon Prime Day Boosts Sales - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 10-16 - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 305,483 units sold for the week ending July 16, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 110.41 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 216,272 units to bring its lifetime sales to 21.25 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 180,909 units to bring their lifetime sales to 15.79 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by nearly 18,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 95,000 units. PS4 sold 198,607 units for the week ending July 18, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 85,604 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 8,508 units, and the Xbox One sold 484 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 10,879 units (-3.4%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 13,167 (6.5%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 57,189 units (46.2%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 18,132 units (-68.1%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 10,548 units (-95.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 13,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 37,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 27,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 8.53 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 4.27 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.14 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 305,483 ( 110,405,700 ) PlayStation 5 - 216,272 ( 21,248,766 ) Xbox Series X|S - 180,909 ( 15,786,234 ) PlayStation 4 - 8,508 ( 116,965,109 ) Xbox One - 484 ( 50,531,544 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 121,286 PlayStation 5 - 108,889 Xbox Series X|S -105,191 PlayStation 4 - 5,841 Xbox One - 389

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 85,037 PlayStation 5 - 65,781

Xbox Series X|S - 50,966

PlayStation 4 - 2,462 Xbox One - 78 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 86,696 PlayStation 5 - 34,920 Xbox Series X|S - 18,565 PlayStation 4 - 121 Xbox One - 8

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,464 PlayStation 5 - 6,682 Xbox Series X|S - 6,187

PlayStation 4 - 84 Xbox One - 9 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

